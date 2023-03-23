Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from tomorrow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Wednesday night announced that the crescent of the holy month of Ramazan 1444 AH had been sighted.

Addressing a press conference here, he, on the basis of some solid testimonies received from various areas of the country including Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Swabi, Qila Saifullah and Mardan, said it was unanimously decided that the first of Ramazan would fall on Thursday, March 23.

The meeting was comprised of Maulana Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Maulana Yaseen Zafar, Mufti Ali Asghar Attari, Mufti Yousuf Kashmiri, Syed Pir Shahid Ali Gillani, Mufti Zamir Ahmed Sajid, Maulana Abdul Malik Barohi, Maulana Asad Zikria Qasmi, Sahibzada Syed Abdullah Chishti, Mufti Qari Mehrullah, and Maulana Ashraf Ali.

Pakistan Meteorological Department's Chief Meteorologist Dr.

Sardar Sarfraz, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission's Ghulam Murtaza and Ministry of Science and Technology's Zainul Abidin lent their helping hands scientifically during the entire process of crescent sighting.

He said the weather condition was cloudy in most parts of the country while it remained clear in some areas of the country.

He said Allah Almighty provided us another opportunity to seek His blessings as the Holy Quran was revealed in the following month.

He quoted a verse of the Holy Quran as saying that 'the faithful, the fasts of the holy month of Ramazan have been imposed on you as they were obligatory on the earlier Umahs so that you can transform yourself as pious and dutiful'.

In the end of presser, he prayed to Allah Almighty to get Pakistan out of all prevailing challenges and put it on the road to progress and prosperity.