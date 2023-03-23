UrduPoint.com

Ramazan Moon Sighted As Holy Month To Start From Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from tomorrow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Wednesday night announced that the crescent of the holy month of Ramazan 1444 AH had been sighted.

Addressing a press conference here, he, on the basis of some solid testimonies received from various areas of the country including Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Swabi, Qila Saifullah and Mardan, said it was unanimously decided that the first of Ramazan would fall on Thursday, March 23.

The meeting was comprised of Maulana Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Maulana Yaseen Zafar, Mufti Ali Asghar Attari, Mufti Yousuf Kashmiri, Syed Pir Shahid Ali Gillani, Mufti Zamir Ahmed Sajid, Maulana Abdul Malik Barohi, Maulana Asad Zikria Qasmi, Sahibzada Syed Abdullah Chishti, Mufti Qari Mehrullah, and Maulana Ashraf Ali.

Pakistan Meteorological Department's Chief Meteorologist Dr.

Sardar Sarfraz, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission's Ghulam Murtaza and Ministry of Science and Technology's Zainul Abidin lent their helping hands scientifically during the entire process of crescent sighting.

He said the weather condition was cloudy in most parts of the country while it remained clear in some areas of the country.

He said Allah Almighty provided us another opportunity to seek His blessings as the Holy Quran was revealed in the following month.

He quoted a verse of the Holy Quran as saying that 'the faithful, the fasts of the holy month of Ramazan have been imposed on you as they were obligatory on the earlier Umahs so that you can transform yourself as pious and dutiful'.

In the end of presser, he prayed to Allah Almighty to get Pakistan out of all prevailing challenges and put it on the road to progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Technology Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Road Rahim Yar Khan Mardan Bahawalpur Progress Swabi Qila Saifullah March Mufti All From

Recent Stories

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of R ..

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of Recent Developments 'Uncertain' ..

10 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulates natio ..

10 minutes ago
 Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from t ..

Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 Over 60% of Germans Fear Country Cannot Defend Its ..

Over 60% of Germans Fear Country Cannot Defend Itself in Case of War - Survey

10 minutes ago
 Girls College celebrates Pakistan Day

Girls College celebrates Pakistan Day

10 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to launch December 16th

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to launch December 16th

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.