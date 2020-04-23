UrduPoint.com
Ramazan Moon Sighting: Central Ruet Hilal Committee To Meet Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 11:25 AM

Ramazan moon sighting: Central Ruet Hilal Committee to meet today

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehamn will chair the meeting to be held at Met Office in Karachi while the zonal committees will meet at provincial headquarters.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2020) Central Ruet Hilal Committee will meet today to sight the moon for holy month of Ramazan.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will chair the meeting to be held at the Met Office in Karachi. However, the Zonal committees will hold their meetings at provincial headquarters.

According to the details, Islamabad’s zonal committee will hold a meeting at the Kohsar complex.

On other hand, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai of Peshawar's Qasim Ali Khan mosque has also announced that their local committee will meet today for moon sighting.

The moon sighting bodies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will also meet today to decide the first day of holy month.

Earlier, a member of Science and Technology was included for the first time in history in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The Ministry of Science and Technology issued notification of appointment of its Joint Secretary Dr.

Tariq Masood as technical expert of the Committee.

“Dr Tariq Masood, Joint Secretary M/O Science & Technology is appointed as member (technical expert) in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee with Immediate effect until further orders,” read the notification.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also shared the development on his Twitter account and took credit for making Ministry of Science and Technology’ Member as part of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. “Ministry of Science and Technology has been included in the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for the first time in the history,” he wrote.

Fawad Chaudhayr had criticized Ruet-e-Hilal Committee over its decision regarding Ruet-e-Qamar (Moon sighting) and said that there was no need of such committee in this modern age of science and technology.

