Ramazan Moon Sighting Likely On April 13: Spokesman PMD

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

Ramazan moon sighting likely on April 13: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Good chance of sighting crescent of Ramazan 1442 AH is likely on the evening of April 13, (29 Shaban 1442 AH).

Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Wednesday said the first Ramzan ul Mubarak would be expected on April,14.

There would be chances of clear moon sighting in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi on the evening of April 13, he added.

