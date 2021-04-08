Ramazan Moon Sighting Meeting Of Central Ruet-e-Hilal On April 13
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Central Ruat-e-Hilal Committee has announced to hold Ramazan moon sighting meeting on April 13 (Tuesday) in office of Administrators Auqaf, Charsadda Road.
The meeting would start on 6:30 PM and chaired by Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad.
Meeting would be attended by members of central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees, ulema and concerned officials, said an official statement issued here on Thursday.