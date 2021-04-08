UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramazan Moon Sighting Meeting Of Central Ruet-e-Hilal On April 13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:29 PM

Ramazan moon sighting meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal on April 13

Central Ruat-e-Hilal Committee has announced to hold Ramazan moon sighting meeting on April 13 (Tuesday) in office of Administrators Auqaf, Charsadda Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Central Ruat-e-Hilal Committee has announced to hold Ramazan moon sighting meeting on April 13 (Tuesday) in office of Administrators Auqaf, Charsadda Road.

The meeting would start on 6:30 PM and chaired by Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Meeting would be attended by members of central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees, ulema and concerned officials, said an official statement issued here on Thursday.

Related Topics

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Road Charsadda April Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a picnic f ..

12 minutes ago

PITB to Support LWCM in Automating Waste Managemen ..

17 minutes ago

Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq to return to Pakistan from ..

29 minutes ago

Payments through Ehsaas Kafalat program to start f ..

2 minutes ago

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran announces to join te ..

47 minutes ago

Normandy Four Political Advisory to Meet on April ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.