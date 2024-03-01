Ramazan package: Arrangements for food items distribution reviewed

Arrangements for distribution of ration including food items among the deserving people, under the Ramazan package during the holy month of Ramazan, were reviewed by a committee meeting chaired by Commissioner Silwat Saeed, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Arrangements for distribution of ration including food items among the deserving people, under the Ramazan package during the holy month of Ramazan, were reviewed by a committee meeting chaired by Commissioner Silwat Saeed, here on Friday.

The commissioner said the third party verification would be made of distribution of ration among families, registered under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the monitoring report would be submitted to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He directed the deputy commissioners to distribute ration fairly only among deserving persons as there should be no complaint in that regard. He ordered for imparting training to the staff engaged in the distribution process regarding delivery through mobile app.

Meanwhile, the commissioner attended a video-link meeting, chaired by Secretary Industries Punjab Ehsan Bhutta.