Ramazan Package Delivered To Over 2.8m Houses
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the digital monitoring of the Ramazan Nighehban relief package is going on.
Under the package, delivery to 2,832,000 households has been completed, which has also been digitally verified.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed that the process of delivery to the needy families under the package should be sped up, and transparency should be ensured.
On the direction of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the campaign against inflation has also been intensified across the province. while 1271 price control magistrates are taking action against profiteers.
According to the official sources, checking was done at 773,000 places in 15 days, 1682 FIRs were registered and 4,858 people were arrested.
