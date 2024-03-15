Ramazan Package: Over 1,40,000 Ration Bags Delivered In Multan District
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The district administration delivered over 1,40,000 ration bags among deserving people across the district under Ramazan package.
Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that full crackdown has been started against the artificial inflation mafia and hoarders in order to provide relief to the people during the month of Ramadan.
Strict inspection was also being done in the vegetable and grain markets for stabilization of rates in the general market.
He expressed these views while surprise visit to review prices of food items in the vegetable market.
Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that Punjab government gave a gift to the public as a Ramazan package.
He said that the ration will be provided to over 3 lac people by second Ashra of Ramazan.
DC said that more than 41 price control magistrates have been appointed by the district administration across the district to take strict action against people involved in inflation.
APP/sak
Recent Stories
How a Second Passport Can Enhance Your Travel and Business Opportunities
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Tokyo stocks open lower
FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan
TikTok ban in US is the issue?
Handful miscreants bent on sabotaging Pakistan-IMF deal: Tarar
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on March 18
Russia, Ukraine say civilians killed in attacks
China's yuan loans grow by 6.37 trln yuan in first 2 months
Rupee extends recovery, gains 03 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor hosts ceremony for gold medalist students of KGMC6 minutes ago
-
IIUI president end Rs 5,000 Aitekaf fee at Faisal Masjid6 minutes ago
-
453 cases registered, 452 beggars arrested6 minutes ago
-
TDCP to launch plantation drive at Murree tourist spots16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioners take action to ensure price regulation in markets of Hazara division16 minutes ago
-
CEO BWMC visits UC 7 to inspect cleanliness operation16 minutes ago
-
DC Suhbatpur chairs meeting for provision of facilities to people in Ramadan26 minutes ago
-
SC order on improving govt hospitals to be implemented: minister26 minutes ago
-
Sardar Sarbuland commends NA resolution honoring Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto26 minutes ago
-
4 candidates submit nomination papers for Senate polls in Punjab26 minutes ago
-
Cultivation of sweet potato must start in April26 minutes ago
-
Police foil betel nut smuggling attempt36 minutes ago