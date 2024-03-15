Ramazan package: over 1,40,000 ration bags delivered in Multan district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The district administration delivered over 1,40,000 ration bags among deserving people across the district under Ramazan package.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that full crackdown has been started against the artificial inflation mafia and hoarders in order to provide relief to the people during the month of Ramadan.

Strict inspection was also being done in the vegetable and grain markets for stabilization of rates in the general market.

He expressed these views while surprise visit to review prices of food items in the vegetable market.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that Punjab government gave a gift to the public as a Ramazan package.

He said that the ration will be provided to over 3 lac people by second Ashra of Ramazan.

DC said that more than 41 price control magistrates have been appointed by the district administration across the district to take strict action against people involved in inflation.

APP/sak