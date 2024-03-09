Ramazan Package Preparations Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Mianwali Deputy Commissioner Sajjad Ahmad Khan on Saturday visited a warehouse in Kundian, which was established for the preparation of ration bags under the Chief Minister’s Nighban Ramazan Package.
The Deputy Commissioner inspected the stages of preparation and the stock and quality of food items.
He directed the staff preparing the ration bags to expedite the process and load the prepared ration bags onto vehicles at night so that they could be dispatched to respective tehsils on time in the morning.
Recent Stories
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'White Coat' ceremony held at medical college8 minutes ago
-
QAU Alumni Elections: Former students organise rally8 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program18 minutes ago
-
NCHR organises multi-stakeholder dialogue to discuss issues faced by HBWs18 minutes ago
-
2,180 arrested for kite flying18 minutes ago
-
7 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered18 minutes ago
-
Teenager commits suicide18 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 1500 litres adulterated milk28 minutes ago
-
Police recovers abducted kid, kidnapper arrested48 minutes ago
-
Presidential Election: Nawaz Sharif casts his vote48 minutes ago
-
Two-day spring festival kicks off in city today58 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road accident1 hour ago