Ramazan Package Preparations Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Mianwali Deputy Commissioner Sajjad Ahmad Khan on Saturday visited a warehouse in Kundian, which was established for the preparation of ration bags under the Chief Minister’s Nighban Ramazan Package.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the stages of preparation and the stock and quality of food items.

He directed the staff preparing the ration bags to expedite the process and load the prepared ration bags onto vehicles at night so that they could be dispatched to respective tehsils on time in the morning.

