Ramazan Package To Provides Relief To The Needy: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan has said that the Ramazan Package, introduced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, aims to provide essential relief to the needy and underprivileged, ensuring transparency in its distribution.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the implementation of the Ramazan Package at his office.

He assured that the district administration would take all necessary steps to ensure the assistance reaches the rightful beneficiaries.

The session focused on the registration of deserving individuals, payment procedures, and ensuring a transparent distribution of relief. The deputy commissioner also directed relevant departments to extend full cooperation for the package's effective implementation.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating deserving individuals during the holy month of Ramazan and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the effective and transparent execution of the relief package.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Azki Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zark Yar Khan Toro, Chairman Zakat Committee Muhammad Tariq, District Officer Social Welfare Saira Mushtaq, Assistant Director Local Government Junaid Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner under training, and other concerned officials.

