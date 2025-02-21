Ramazan Package Worth Rs20b Prepared By Federal Govt For Holy Month, Senate Told
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2025 | 05:19 PM
Ramazan package will be provided in cash directly to about four million deserving people
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2025) Ramazan Package worth Rs20 billion was prepared by the Federal government this year for holy month, the Senate was informed on Friday (today).
The Ramazan package would be provided in cash directly to about four million deserving people.
Responding to the points raised by PPP leaders Shahdat Awan and Sherry Rehman, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain told the House that the provincial governments are also following the same cash transfer model for the Ramadan package.
Rana Tanveer Hussain said Utility Stores Corporation would be restructured to enhance its performance and efficiency. He made it clear that the Utility Stores Corporation would not be closed down.
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the Finance Minister, on the direction of the Prime Minister, is engaged with the protesting government employees to address their genuine demands.
As regards the rightsizing in public sector departments, Azam Nazeer Tarar assured that rights of the employees would be protected. He said it is our effort to reduce non development expenditures to use these resources for economic activity which in turn will create job opportunities in the private sector.
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar laid before the house the Societies Registration Amendment Ordinance 2024.
At the outset, the House offered fateha for those martyred in recent acts of terrorism in the country.
The House has now been prorogued.
Recent Stories
Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt for holy month, Senate told
Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..
Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign
EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI
EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai
DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating inn ..
Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times Internatio ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award
UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak
UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President urges scouts to continue journey of learning, service20 seconds ago
-
Senate grants extensions for 14 key committee reports, lays four reports unanimously23 seconds ago
-
National Skills University & Rescue 1122’s hosting safety training workshop49 seconds ago
-
SALU celebrates successful students' week 202553 seconds ago
-
DC Matiari chairs interfaith harmony committee meeting56 seconds ago
-
SIU crackdown on extortionists; arrests four58 seconds ago
-
Leadership Conference held in SZABIST Larkana1 minute ago
-
Proclaimed killer arrested1 minute ago
-
Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt for holy month, Senate told1 minute ago
-
Smart farmer gathering held in Sambrial to boost wheat production11 minutes ago
-
Senate grants extensions for 14 key committee reports, lays four reports unanimously11 minutes ago
-
PM launches Case Assignments and Management System to ensure transparent, speedy justice11 minutes ago