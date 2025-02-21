Open Menu

Ramazan Package Worth Rs20b Prepared By Federal Govt For Holy Month, Senate Told

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2025 | 05:19 PM

 Ramazan package will be provided in cash directly to about four million deserving people

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2025) Ramazan Package worth Rs20 billion was prepared by the Federal government this year for holy month, the Senate was informed on Friday (today).

The Ramazan package would be provided in cash directly to about four million deserving people.

Responding to the points raised by PPP leaders Shahdat Awan and Sherry Rehman, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain told the House that the provincial governments are also following the same cash transfer model for the Ramadan package.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said Utility Stores Corporation would be restructured to enhance its performance and efficiency. He made it clear that the Utility Stores Corporation would not be closed down.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the Finance Minister, on the direction of the Prime Minister, is engaged with the protesting government employees to address their genuine demands.

As regards the rightsizing in public sector departments, Azam Nazeer Tarar assured that rights of the employees would be protected. He said it is our effort to reduce non development expenditures to use these resources for economic activity which in turn will create job opportunities in the private sector.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar laid before the house the Societies Registration Amendment Ordinance 2024.

At the outset, the House offered fateha for those martyred in recent acts of terrorism in the country.

The House has now been prorogued.

More Stories From Pakistan