Ramazan packages distribute among PwDs at PCP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Ramazan food packages were distributed among deserving persons with disabilities (PwDs) at Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) under the initiative of Friends of Paraplegics (FoP), a welfare body of PwDs.

This charitable effort, done with the support of the Zakat Foundation of America, was launched on the special request of the PCP's CEO Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas.

As part of the program, Friends of Paraplegics officials are distributing ration packages worth Rs 3.5 million to the most deserving PwDs in Peshawar, merged districts, and other remote and underprivileged areas of the province. These packages contain cooking oil, flour, sugar, lentils, salt and spices, ensuring that fasting PwDs families have access to basic food necessities and can fully experience the blessings of Ramazan.

A simple ceremony was held on the lawn of the Paraplegic Center, where Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas personally handed over food packages to the beneficiaries. The event was attended by FoP Chairman Sanaullah, General Secretary Engr Irfanullah, Director of Rehabilitation Dr Amir Zeb, Director Finance Asad Iqbal, Senior Physiotherapist Gohar Rehman, Manager IT Nauman Tariq, Social Welfare Officer Adnan Ashraf Afridi, Admin Officer M Sabir and several officials and volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ilyas Syed encouraged PwDs to believe in their potential and strive towards self-reliance life style. Drawing parallels with the resilience of overseas Pakistanis who, through sheer hard work, have not only made a name for themselves but also established institutions like the Zakat Foundation America (ZFA). He urged the recipients to tap into their innate abilities and work towards becoming active, contributing members of society.

He stressed that while assistance in times of need is essential, true empowerment lies in moving beyond dependence and working towards self-sufficiency, so that those in need today can become the ones extending a helping hand tomorrow. He further stated that food packages worth Rs 700,000 had been distributed among 50 deserving families in Peshawar, Charsadda, and Khyber, while the distribution of Rs 3.5 million worth of food packages was ongoing for other PwDs. He maintained that FoP was committed to continuing the Ramazan Ration Program across various districts and appealed to philanthropists and welfare organizations to step forward and contribute, ensuring that maximum poor PwDs and their families benefit from this noble initiative.

FoP Chairman Engr Sanaullah paid tribute to Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, acknowledging his dedication to serving humanity despite his busy professional commitments.

He emphasized that the Ramazan Ration Program is a key part of their annual welfare efforts, with this year’s goal set at providing food packages to 1,000 deserving PwDs.

So far, he revealed, 250 families have already received assistance, and the process continues in other districts. He also shared that distribution in Karak, Bannu and other southern districts will be overseen by FoP General Secretary Engr Irfanullah, while he himself will lead the efforts in Lower Dir and Upper Dir alongside other FoP officials.

Announcing future plans, he expressed the FoP's commitment to expanding the program to more underprivileged areas nationwide and exploring partnerships with more international NGOs to enhance its reach.

The event concluded with a heartfelt collective prayer for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

