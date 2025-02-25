Ramazan preparations hit high gear in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) As the holy month of Ramazan approaches, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were abuzz with preparations.

Markets, mosques and community centers were bustling with activity as residents stock up on groceries, decorations and other essentials for the 30-day fasting period.

In Islamabad, major shopping centers were witnessing a surge in customers, with shopkeepers offering discounts and promotions on Ramazan-related items.

Similarly, in Rawalpindi, markets like Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, and Saddar were filled with people buying dates, fruits, and other food items for iftar and sehri.

The city administrations have also geared up to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities.

The district administrations have set up price control committees to monitor prices of essential items.

Meanwhile, mosques and community centers were being decorated and renovated to accommodate the large number of worshippers during Taraweeh prayers.

A resident of Islmabad,Maria Khan expressed her eagerness for Ramazan said as the holy month approaches, residents were gearing up to welcome Ramazan with renewed faith, devotion, and a sense of community.

"The city is taking on a festive look, and the excitement is palpable and that I'm looking forward to spending quality time with my family and friends during iftar and Taraweeh prayers, she said.

She said with just a few days left before the start of Ramazan, the twin cities were bracing for a month of spiritual reflection, charity, and community bonding.

Another resident Qadir Rehman said "I have been shopping for new clothes and accessories for Ramazan and the markets are offering great deals, and I'm excited to try out some new recipes.".

He was grateful for the opportunity to fast and reflect on his faith adding that Ramazan is a time for spiritual growth, and he was excited to embark on this journey with his community,he stated.

