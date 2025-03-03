Ramazan price crackdown: 51 sellers arrested, 3 shops sealed in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) As Ramazan begins, the Islamabad’s district administration had launched a citywide operation against overpricing, arresting 51 vendors and sealing three shops and two superstores.

The crackdown targeted markets, Ramazan bazaars, and residential areas to enforce official price lists and protect consumers during the holy month.

The district administration reported widespread inspections across key markets, including Pakistan Town, H-9 Ramazan Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi, and DHA. Officials confirmed that the 51 vendors were detained for charging above government-mandated rates, while three shops and two superstores were temporarily closed for repeated violations.

In Pakistan Town, Assistant Commissioner teams sealed three stores and arrested eight sellers during surprise checks.

While, at the H-9 Ramazan Bazaar, three persons were detained for parking mismanagement and mismanaging vehicle arrangements, causing public inconvenience. Separately, the Industrial Area administration arrested seven vendors in H-9 for overpricing daily essentials.

The Sabzi Mandi vegetable market saw 17 sellers arrested for inflating prices of daily use edibles like tomatoes, onions, and potatoes.

In Tramri Market, four shopkeepers were taken into custody, while five others in Sattar Market faced action following consumer complaints.

Authorities also targeted upscale areas, sealing two DHA superstores and arresting three staffers for overcharging. During price checks in G-12 and G-13 sectors, seven vendors were detained for violating rate lists.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon emphasized that the crackdown will continue “without discrimination” throughout Ramazan. “Our goal is to ensure citizens are not exploited. Strict action will follow against anyone disregarding official rates,” he stated.

“No leniency will be shown to those profiting unfairly during Ramazan. We’re mobilizing all resources to ensure compliance,” said DC Memon.

Residents are urged to check official price lists before purchasing goods and report violations via the district helpline 051-9108084.

The administration’s aggressive stance aims to curb inflation-driven exploitation during Ramazan, with daily inspections planned across all zones. DC Memon reiterated that relief for citizens remains a top priority, warning vendors to adhere to regulations or face penalties.

APP/kah