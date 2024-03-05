Ramazan Ration Bags Distribution Starts
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Under the ‘Nigheban Ramazan Package’ of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the distribution of ration packets containing food items started among the registered women of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) here on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh reached the doorsteps of people in Sir Syed Town and after verification, handed over the ration packets containing 2-2 kg of sugar, gram flour, rice, ghee and 10 kg of flour to the registered women.
He said that 350,000 women were registered in the district under the Benazir Income Support Program and district administration’s teams would provide ration packets to deserving families at their doorsteps after scanning their CNICs. The distribution of ration bags will be completed by the 10th of Ramazan.
He said that the process was being monitored through a live dashboard by the CM herself.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Noman Afzal and other officers were also present.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local markets
Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release
PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record
World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3
Ramadan relief package; check details here!
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Extension of ban in KP on use, sale of e-cigarettes near educational institutions5 minutes ago
-
LWMC holds awareness walk5 minutes ago
-
Rs75,000 fine imposed on profiteers5 minutes ago
-
MPA Sobia submits privilege motion in KP Assembly against hooliganism15 minutes ago
-
40 lost lives, 62 injured in rain related incidents: PDMA25 minutes ago
-
Patients advised to avoid fried foods in Ramazan25 minutes ago
-
EU launches call for proposals worth 3 million EUR to promote HR in Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects exam centers26 minutes ago
-
PPPP is voice of poor segment : Shazia Marri35 minutes ago
-
CJCSC underscores emergence of new, complex healthcare challenges demanding collective response at S ..45 minutes ago
-
FTO urges national institution to take action against corrupt elements damaging tax system45 minutes ago
-
PHA to ensure best arrangements for Jahan-e-Baharan celebrations45 minutes ago