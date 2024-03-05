Open Menu

Ramazan Ration Bags Distribution Starts

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Under the ‘Nigheban Ramazan Package’ of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the distribution of ration packets containing food items started among the registered women of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh reached the doorsteps of people in Sir Syed Town and after verification, handed over the ration packets containing 2-2 kg of sugar, gram flour, rice, ghee and 10 kg of flour to the registered women.

He said that 350,000 women were registered in the district under the Benazir Income Support Program and district administration’s teams would provide ration packets to deserving families at their doorsteps after scanning their CNICs. The distribution of ration bags will be completed by the 10th of Ramazan.

He said that the process was being monitored through a live dashboard by the CM herself.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Noman Afzal and other officers were also present.

