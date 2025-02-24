Ramazan Relief Package Distributed To Kurram TDPs At Governor House
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A ceremony was held at Governor House Peshawar to distribute Ramadan relief packages for the temporary displaced persons (TDPs) of Kurram district.
The event was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi as the chief guest, along with Chairman Red Crescent for merged districts Imran Wazir Advocate, Vice Chairman Farzand Wazir, and other officials.
During the ceremony, Governor Kundi handed over the relief package from the Sindh government and the Local Council Association Sindh to the Red Crescent for the merged districts.
The Ramazan package weighs 28 kilograms and includes essential food items such as wheat, rice, sugar, lentils, cooking oil, tea, salt, and powdered milk.
The total cost of the relief package is Rs.
20 million, with Rs. 10 million contributed by the local government of Sindh. The aid will be distributed among 1,584 families in Kurram district, including 884 families in Upper Kurram and 700 families in Lower Kurram.
Speaking at the event, Governor Kundi expressed gratitude to Sindh Chief Minister and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their support.
He said that the relief package has been prepared to provide essential food supplies for 15 days and will be distributed where needed.
The Governor also highlighted ongoing security efforts in Kurram, including the demolition of bunkers, to restore peace in the region.
He urged philanthropists to come forward and support the affected families during this challenging time.
