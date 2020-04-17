Ramazan relief package implemented at utility stores

Ramazan Relief Package has been implemented at utility stores in Faisalabad region like elsewhere in the country from Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Ramazan Relief Package has been implemented at utility stores in Faisalabad region like elsewhere in the country from Friday.

Zonal Chief Utility Store Corporation, Faisalabad Region, Javed Mushtaq appreciated that Federal government has given Rs 2.5 billion subsidy on essential items.

He said that 19 edible items at utility stores would be available at 5 to 25 percent discount as compared to open market rates.

He informed that sugar would be sold at Rs 68 per kg while ghee will be available at Rs 175 per kg.

Javed Mushtaq elaborated that under Ramazan package, dates, rice, baisan (gram flour), tea and pulses would also be available at subsidized rates.