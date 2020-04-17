UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramazan Relief Package Implemented At Utility Stores

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:14 PM

Ramazan relief package implemented at utility stores

Ramazan Relief Package has been implemented at utility stores in Faisalabad region like elsewhere in the country from Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Ramazan Relief Package has been implemented at utility stores in Faisalabad region like elsewhere in the country from Friday.

Zonal Chief Utility Store Corporation, Faisalabad Region, Javed Mushtaq appreciated that Federal government has given Rs 2.5 billion subsidy on essential items.

He said that 19 edible items at utility stores would be available at 5 to 25 percent discount as compared to open market rates.

He informed that sugar would be sold at Rs 68 per kg while ghee will be available at Rs 175 per kg.

Javed Mushtaq elaborated that under Ramazan package, dates, rice, baisan (gram flour), tea and pulses would also be available at subsidized rates.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Market From Government Billion Flour

Recent Stories

KMU conducts record 426 COVID-19 tests : Jhagra

2 minutes ago

200 Pakistani transporters stranded in Afghanistan ..

2 minutes ago

Minister orders resolving issues of wheat transpor ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 Aid to Foreign Nations Not Aimed ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Conducting Clinical Trials of 5 Anti-Corona ..

5 minutes ago

WHO spurs Mideast to use its advantage in pandemic ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.