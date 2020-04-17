UrduPoint.com
Ramazan Relief Package Implements On 19 Edible Items

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:39 PM

Ramazan relief package implements on 19 edible items

Ramazan relief package being implemented on 19 edible items from Friday (April 17) and provision of edible items to masses on subsidized rates started through 90 utility stores and five mobile vans in Multan district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Ramazan relief package being implemented on 19 edible items from Friday (April 17) and provision of edible items to masses on subsidized rates started through 90 utility stores and five mobile vans in Multan district.

This was stated by Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Zonal manager Shahzad Khan talking to APP here. He further said that 19 edible items were available at utility stores on cheaper rates under Ramazan relief package.

He said that concession was being provided on flour, Rs 15 on sugar, Rs 10 to 15 on pulses, Rs 30 on oil and ghee, Rs 10 to 15 on rice and 10 percent concession being given on spices.

He said that gram flour was available on Rs 180 per kg in the market while it was available in Rs 140 per kg at USCs.

To a question about sale targets, Shahzad Khan said that sale target for utility stores in Multan district was set Rs 660 million during the month of Ramazan while Rs 3.5 billion for Multan zone. He said that Rs 30 billion sale target was set for nine zones across the country.

About government steps to facilitate the masses during lockdown, Zonal manager said that the government had already given Rs 50 billion to utility stores to provide relief to citizens duringlockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

