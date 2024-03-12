Ramazan Relief Package to provide succour to poor masses: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the incumbent government had announced a historic Ramazan Relief Package to provide succour to the masses facing price hike.

He said Pakistan was facing economic challenges and he was aware that it had increased problems for the masses and appealed to the well to do to support the vulnerable people in their surroundings.

In a message on the arrival of Ramazan ul Mubarak 1445 Hijrah, the prime minister felicitated the nation and the Muslim Ummah and said that they were blessed to reap the blessings of the holy month once again, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Monday.

He observed that by following the commands of Allah Almighty, the Muslims in this month, revived the true spirit of religious rites and rituals.

The month further fostered the basic principles of mutual sympathy, affection, brotherhood and cooperation in the society, he added.

The prime minister said that the holy month not only provided opportunity to individuals to seek forgiveness of their sins and achieve moral reforms but also created a suitable environment for physical health.

It also contributed towards the overall eradication of evils in the society by strengthening the qualities of patience, tolerance, forgiveness, sympathy and control over human desires, thus providing an opportunity to start a new chapter in life, he observed.

The prime minister said that a person with fasting could realize the plight and feelings of poor and those financially weak around his milieu which prompted sentiments for supporting each other.

The prime minister also urged the nation to pray for the oppressed people of Gaza, Palestine and reiterated that the government of Pakistan and the entire Pakistani nation was not only condemning the atrocities of aggressor Israel against the innocent Palestinians but also demanding of the international community to secure immediate ceasefire.

He also asked the nation to remember the oppressed Kashmiris who had been facing the Indian cruelties and aggression in IIOJK.

The prime minister also prayed for the success, progress and prosperity of the nation and the country.