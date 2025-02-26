Ramazan relief stalls set up in division: commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Ramazan relief stalls have been established in model bazaars in four districts of

the division.

Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem,

inspected the relief stalls at the model bazaar on University road, Sargodha.

During the visit, the commissioner assessed quality of essential food items and reviewed

facilities provided to consumers.

Jahanzaib Awan directed that relief stalls should maintain an ample stock of essential

items from morning till evening.