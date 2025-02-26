Open Menu

Ramazan Relief Stalls Set Up In Division: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Ramazan relief stalls set up in division: commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Ramazan relief stalls have been established in model bazaars in four districts of

the division.

Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem,

inspected the relief stalls at the model bazaar on University road, Sargodha.

During the visit, the commissioner assessed quality of essential food items and reviewed

facilities provided to consumers.

Jahanzaib Awan directed that relief stalls should maintain an ample stock of essential

items from morning till evening.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing ' ..

Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'

6 minutes ago
 'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Isl ..

'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..

1 hour ago
 Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO r ..

Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports

2 hours ago
 UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major resear ..

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects

3 hours ago
 UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense ..

UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs

3 hours ago
 ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

7 hours ago
 e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

13 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

14 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

14 hours ago
 UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organ ..

UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan