Ramazan Sahulat bazaar to benefit public: DC

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir said on Friday that all arrangements for Ramazan Sahulat bazaar had been finalised, and the special marketplace would provide maximum relief to the public.

Speaking to the media here, she said: "To ensure a smooth shopping experience for citizens, comprehensive arrangements for the Ramazan bazaar have been made. A total of 28 different counters have been set up to facilitate buyers."

The DC highlighted that essential commodities, including flour, sugar, ghee, chicken, vegetables, and fruits would be available at subsidised rates in the Ramazan bazaar. Additionally, clothes and shoes were also available for Eid shopping.

Giving details of price control measures, Dr. Lubna mentioned, "The prices of essential items were notified before the start of Ramazan and instructions have been issued to price control magistrates to ensure compliance with fixed rates."

The DC reassured that continuous monitoring was being conducted to ensure availability of quality items at discounted prices. "A zero-tolerance policy will be enforced to prevent overpricing of essential goods," she added.

She reiterated that all measures were being taken in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide maximum relief to people during Ramazan.