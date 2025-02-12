Open Menu

Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars From 25th Of Shaban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Sahulat bazaars will be set up at model bazaars to provide edible items to consumers at wholesale rates during the month of Ramazan.

Fruits, vegetables and other edible items including potato, onion, tomato, ginger, lemon, banana, Apple, dates, guava, wheat flour, sugar, chicken, eggs, daal chana, and basen will be available on concessional rates.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that the Sahulat Centre will begin from 25th of Shaban-ul-Moazzam and continue till 29th of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

He directed the officers concerned to make arrangements in this regard.

