“Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars” Monitored Strictly To Facililtate People: ADC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (General), Niaz Ahmed Mughal on Tuesday said “Ramzan Sahulat Bazaars” were being monitored strictly to facilitate the people at maximum level in the district.

He sated this while visiting a Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar to ensure quality of food items.

The ADC checked the standards of different items on the stalls and listened the complaints of the people.

He said the bazaars had been set up under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif for facilitating the people during the holy month.

The demand and supply systems of the bazaars were being monitored, he pointed out.

The ADC also inspected cleanliness and security systems of the bazaar.

APP/mwr/378

