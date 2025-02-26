Ramazan Sahulat Stalls Being Set Up At 10 Model Bazaars In Lahore: ADCG
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 07:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Shojain Vistro has said that Ramazan Sahulat Stalls are being established at ten model bazaars across the provincial capital.
Speaking to the media after chairing a crucial meeting on Ramazan preparations, here on Wednesday, he mentioned that these stalls will be set up to ensure the availability of essential commodities at reasonable prices. He added that, in anticipation of the holy month of Ramadan, the district administration of Lahore, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, has become fully active to ensure that citizens receive maximum relief.
The ADCG also highlighted that every stall will maintain an adequate stock of sugar to prevent shortages, and 75-micron shopping bags will be used to meet environmental standards.
To control and stabilize the prices of food items, Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates will remain active in the field at each model bazaar, he added.
The ADCG emphasized that the sale of essential goods at controlled prices will be strictly enforced, with no compromise on the quality and standards of food items. Appropriate actions will be taken against any instances of substandard products. "We are committed to providing all possible relief to citizens during Ramazan," he said, underscoring the administration's dedication to safeguarding consumer interests. These proactive measures aim to ensure that residents of Lahore can observe the holy month with ease and access affordable, high-quality necessities, he added.
