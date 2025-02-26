Open Menu

Ramazan Sahulat Stalls Being Set Up At 10 Model Bazaars In Lahore: ADCG

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 07:38 PM

Ramazan Sahulat Stalls being set up at 10 model bazaars in Lahore: ADCG

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Shojain Vistro has said that Ramazan Sahulat Stalls are being established at ten model bazaars across the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Shojain Vistro has said that Ramazan Sahulat Stalls are being established at ten model bazaars across the provincial capital.

Speaking to the media after chairing a crucial meeting on Ramazan preparations, here on Wednesday, he mentioned that these stalls will be set up to ensure the availability of essential commodities at reasonable prices. He added that, in anticipation of the holy month of Ramadan, the district administration of Lahore, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, has become fully active to ensure that citizens receive maximum relief.

The ADCG also highlighted that every stall will maintain an adequate stock of sugar to prevent shortages, and 75-micron shopping bags will be used to meet environmental standards.

To control and stabilize the prices of food items, Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates will remain active in the field at each model bazaar, he added.

The ADCG emphasized that the sale of essential goods at controlled prices will be strictly enforced, with no compromise on the quality and standards of food items. Appropriate actions will be taken against any instances of substandard products. "We are committed to providing all possible relief to citizens during Ramazan," he said, underscoring the administration's dedication to safeguarding consumer interests. These proactive measures aim to ensure that residents of Lahore can observe the holy month with ease and access affordable, high-quality necessities, he added.

Recent Stories

Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Ramazan Sahulat Stalls being set up at 10 model ba ..

Ramazan Sahulat Stalls being set up at 10 model bazaars in Lahore: ADCG

3 minutes ago
 DEWA launches 3rd cycle of CleanTech Hackathon

DEWA launches 3rd cycle of CleanTech Hackathon

10 minutes ago
 KP Governor, Romanian ambassador discuss bilateral ..

KP Governor, Romanian ambassador discuss bilateral relations

3 minutes ago
 Pak-African ties to strengthen through higher educ ..

Pak-African ties to strengthen through higher education

2 minutes ago
 Seminar held on "The Abrogation of Article 370 – ..

Seminar held on "The Abrogation of Article 370 – Legal, Political and Social I ..

2 minutes ago
Japanese envoy visits water treatment plant projec ..

Japanese envoy visits water treatment plant project

2 minutes ago
 New Control Room, SCADA System for enhanced grid m ..

New Control Room, SCADA System for enhanced grid monitoring inaugurated

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community ..

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq rev ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC convicts man in hate material case

ATC convicts man in hate material case

10 minutes ago
 Mega projects of Bahawalpur to complete under PMLN ..

Mega projects of Bahawalpur to complete under PMLN govt: CM Inspection chief

10 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif meets German, Kyrgyz ambassadors

Khawaja Asif meets German, Kyrgyz ambassadors

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan