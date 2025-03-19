Open Menu

Ramazan Sahult Bazaars Set To Facilitate People In Punjab: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Ramazan Sahult bazaars set to facilitate people in Punjab: DC

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Mesum Abbas on Wednesday said that Ramazan Sahulat bazaars had been established in Punjab to provide daily use items to people on subsidized rates during the holy month.

He said the district administration was utilizing all resources to make these bazaars successful.

He stated this while getting a briefing regarding the bazaars set up in the city from the administration.

The DC also talked to people regarding qualities and rates of items available in the bazaars.

He urged to register their complaints about the bazaars to the administration, adding strict action would be taken to ensure the quality and rates of eatables in the bazaars.

APP/abt/378

Recent Stories

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition ..

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025

21 minutes ago
 UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

21 minutes ago
 Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 202 ..

Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before ..

Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

50 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation launches projec ..

International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..

51 minutes ago
 World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

2 hours ago
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

2 hours ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution

2 hours ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

2 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan