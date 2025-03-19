Ramazan Sahult Bazaars Set To Facilitate People In Punjab: DC
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM
JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Mesum Abbas on Wednesday said that Ramazan Sahulat bazaars had been established in Punjab to provide daily use items to people on subsidized rates during the holy month.
He said the district administration was utilizing all resources to make these bazaars successful.
He stated this while getting a briefing regarding the bazaars set up in the city from the administration.
The DC also talked to people regarding qualities and rates of items available in the bazaars.
He urged to register their complaints about the bazaars to the administration, adding strict action would be taken to ensure the quality and rates of eatables in the bazaars.
APP/abt/378
