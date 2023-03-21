Ramazan Sasta Bazar to be established in Havelian

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday announced the establishment of a Sasta Bazaar for the people of the city during the holy month of Ramazan in collaboration with the Havelian Chamber of Commerce (HCC)

During a visit to the Havelian bus stand ahead of Ramazan to inspect the area for the establishment of Sasta Bazar Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubana Iqbal, TMO along with president HCC Khurshid Azam Khan, SVP Nasir Ahmed Abbasi, President of Kiryana Store Sardar Naser, president Butchers Union Havelian Saharab Ahmed, representative of flour mills association Zeshan Shani Khan, Malik Imran, president Poultry Union and other representatives discussed various issues.

The AC requested traders to establish their stalls in the Havelian General Bus Stand in collaboration with the district administration to provide relief to the general public during the holy month, especially those who cannot afford to buy goods.

She expressed her gratitude to the Havelian Chamber of Commerce and the traders, she said the trader community is playing its role in cooperation during Ramazan.

The representatives of various trader's unions said they have always cooperated with the district administration during Ramazan and announced the establishment of Sasta Bazars on behalf of the provincial government for the convenience of the general public.