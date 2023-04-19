UrduPoint.com

Ramazan Sports Festival Provides Healthy Activities To Youth: Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Ramazan Sports Festival provides healthy activities to youth: Secretary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Sports Balochistan Muhammad Ishaq Jamali on Wednesday said that the Ramazan Sports Festival was organized to provide healthy activities to youth in the month of Ramazan in which more than eight sports including hockey, badminton, and basketball were included.

He was addressing a ceremony at the end of the hockey league in Ramazan Sports Festival under the aegis of Project Pakistan under the auspices of Sports Department, Government of Balochistan.

Director General of Sports Dura Baloch, President of Balochistan Hockey Association Amjad Sati, General Secretary Syed Amin, President of Quetta District Hockey Association Kamran Sabir, Aftab Ayub Jamali, Asif Dashti, Sharafat Butt, Habibullah Kakar, Ejaz were present.

The secretary thanked the Director General of Sports who proposed to conduct the Ramazan Sports Festival and now the event was successfully concluding.

He said that opportunities were being provided to the youth to attract them towards positive activities. There was no shortage of talent in our province, but it was very important to provide opportunities to the young generation to bring forward talent.

He also thanked all the athletes who participated in the festival, the media and the organizers for making the event a success. Earlier, a sensational final match was played between Balochistan Police Hockey Team and Barrni Hockey Club.

Balochistan Police team scored 4 goals while Barrni Hockey Club scored 3 goals on penalty shootouts and thus Balochistan Police Hockey team won this match and claimed the honor of becoming champions.

At the end of the match, the chief guest distributed prizes and shields to the players and officials.

