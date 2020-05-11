UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramazan Teaches Lesson Of Sacrifice, Patience, Tolerance: Anwar Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:09 PM

Ramazan teaches lesson of sacrifice, patience, tolerance: Anwar Khan

Provincial Minister For Revenue Col (r) Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan Monday said the holy month of Ramazan teaches us a lesson of sacrifice, patience and tolerance as in this holy month, Allah Almighty shower His countless blessings on us

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister For Revenue Col (r) Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan Monday said the holy month of Ramazan teaches us a lesson of sacrifice, patience and tolerance as in this holy month, Allah Almighty shower His countless blessings on us.

He said this while chairing the meeting of District Peace Committee which was attended by MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and members of the committee.

The provincial minister said we all must promote religious harmony and brotherhood during the holy month.

He said during coronavirus pandemic, religious scholars had played a vital role and cooperated with the government. Because of their kind gesture, there was complete religious harmony and peaceful environment across the district, he added.

Anwar said, the government was analyzing the situation and all religious scholars would be taken on board before making any decision related to any religious obligation.

On the occasion, the members of committee gave different suggestions and the minister assured them that their suggestions would be given weightage and action would be taken keeping in view the existing rules and regulations.

The provincial minister in another meeting reviewed the progress regarding wheat purchase.

Earlier, he visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centers in Pindigheb and Mianwala and reviewed the facilities being provided to the needy at those centers.

Related Topics

Progress Attock Jamshed All Government Wheat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan unveiled realme 6 and 6pro“the m ..

28 minutes ago

Putin Urges Russians to Stay Vigilant With COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Regions Free to Adjust COVID-19 Restricti ..

2 minutes ago

Real Madrid return to training ahead of planned La ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 positive cases reach to 30,941 across cou ..

2 minutes ago

AIDS deaths could double in sub-Saharan Africa due ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.