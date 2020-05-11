Ramazan teaches lesson of sacrifice, patience, tolerance: Anwar Khan

Provincial Minister For Revenue Col (r) Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan Monday said the holy month of Ramazan teaches us a lesson of sacrifice, patience and tolerance as in this holy month, Allah Almighty shower His countless blessings on us

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister For Revenue Col (r) Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan Monday said the holy month of Ramazan teaches us a lesson of sacrifice, patience and tolerance as in this holy month, Allah Almighty shower His countless blessings on us.

He said this while chairing the meeting of District Peace Committee which was attended by MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and members of the committee.

The provincial minister said we all must promote religious harmony and brotherhood during the holy month.

He said during coronavirus pandemic, religious scholars had played a vital role and cooperated with the government. Because of their kind gesture, there was complete religious harmony and peaceful environment across the district, he added.

Anwar said, the government was analyzing the situation and all religious scholars would be taken on board before making any decision related to any religious obligation.

On the occasion, the members of committee gave different suggestions and the minister assured them that their suggestions would be given weightage and action would be taken keeping in view the existing rules and regulations.

The provincial minister in another meeting reviewed the progress regarding wheat purchase.

Earlier, he visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centers in Pindigheb and Mianwala and reviewed the facilities being provided to the needy at those centers.