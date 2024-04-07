Ramazan Teaches Mutual Love, Brotherhood, Patience & Tolerance: Fatima
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 08:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N Balochistan Women's Wing leader Fatima Khan has said that the month of Ramazan teaches mutual love, brotherhood, patience and tolerance.
In the month of fasting, Allah Almighty blesses us with His immense blessings for which as much as we are grateful, we should also include the orphans and the poor in our happiness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
She expressed these views while addressing in ceremony the Iftar dinner in honour of orphaned children on behalf of Helping Hands.
She said that fasting in the month of Ramazan creates feelings of compassion and sacrifice for the weak and needy sections of the society.
Ramazan Mubarak is the month of gaining closeness to Allah and helping the deserving people, she said.
She said that in this month full of blessings, Muslims should help their poor and deserving brothers with an open heart.
She said that the month of Ramazan teaches us patience, adding in this holy month, we have our moral and spiritual training, we can reach the true spirit of Ramazan only by forgiving each other's mistakes because this month teaches us kindness and brotherhood.
She said that in the month of Ramazan, we should provide maximum financial assistance to the poor, destitute and orphans so that they could also join in the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr because true happiness can only be achieved by involving others in your happiness.
