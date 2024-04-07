Open Menu

Ramazan Teaches Mutual Love, Brotherhood, Patience & Tolerance: Fatima

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Ramazan teaches mutual love, brotherhood, patience & tolerance: Fatima

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N Balochistan Women's Wing leader Fatima Khan has said that the month of Ramazan teaches mutual love, brotherhood, patience and tolerance.

In the month of fasting, Allah Almighty blesses us with His immense blessings for which as much as we are grateful, we should also include the orphans and the poor in our happiness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

She expressed these views while addressing in ceremony the Iftar dinner in honour of orphaned children on behalf of Helping Hands.

She said that fasting in the month of Ramazan creates feelings of compassion and sacrifice for the weak and needy sections of the society.

Ramazan Mubarak is the month of gaining closeness to Allah and helping the deserving people, she said.

She said that in this month full of blessings, Muslims should help their poor and deserving brothers with an open heart.

She said that the month of Ramazan teaches us patience, adding in this holy month, we have our moral and spiritual training, we can reach the true spirit of Ramazan only by forgiving each other's mistakes because this month teaches us kindness and brotherhood.

She said that in the month of Ramazan, we should provide maximum financial assistance to the poor, destitute and orphans so that they could also join in the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr because true happiness can only be achieved by involving others in your happiness.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Poor Women Moral Muslim Love

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

2 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

20 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

20 hours ago
Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

21 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

21 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

21 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

21 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

22 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan