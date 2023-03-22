Ramazan timings at AJK Service Tribunal offices issued

The Chairman Service Tribunal of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has set a new timetable of office work for the Service Tribunal and Circuit Benches of Mirpur and Rawalakot on Wednesday in view of the Holy Month of Ramazan and formal approval has been given in this regard

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Chairman Service Tribunal of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has set a new timetable of office work for the Service Tribunal and Circuit Benches of Mirpur and Rawalakot on Wednesday in view of the Holy Month of Ramazan and formal approval has been given in this regard.

According to the office order from Service Tribunal, the office timing resumes from Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8:30am to 1:30pm and the office time on Friday would be 8:30am to 12:00pm accordingly.