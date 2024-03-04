Ramazan To Commence On March 12; Weather Expert
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A weather expert Jawad Memon on Monday said Ramazan in Pakistan was expected to commence on March 12.
Memon, speaking to a private news channel, disclosed that the moon for Ramazan is slated to appear on March 10, but visibility will only be feasible on March 11.
"The first Taraweeh will be observed on the night of March 11," he asserted, indicating the beginning of the spiritual gatherings preceding the first day of fasting.
"It is 95 per cent possible that the first fast will be on March 12," he disclosed.
As communities eagerly await the arrival of Ramazan, preparations for spiritual reflection, increased prayer, and acts of charity are underway across Pakistan. The holy month serves as a time of heightened devotion and self-discipline for Muslims worldwide.
