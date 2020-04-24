UrduPoint.com
Ramazan Traffic Plan For Chalked Out In Fasilabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:19 PM

Ramazan traffic plan for chalked out in Fasilabad

City traffic police have chalked out traffic plan for Ramazan ul Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) : City traffic police have chalked out traffic plan for Ramazan ul Mubarak.

CTO Sardar Asif here on Friday said that all DSPs and Circle Officers had been directed to check traffic wardens at their duty points two hours before Iftar.

He said that special arrangements had been made circle wise which would be monitored regularly.

He said that smooth traffic flow was the priority especially at Iftar time.

He directed the traffic wardens to adopt all precautionary measures for safety from coronavirus pandemic and wear mask and gloves while performing duty.

He said that 'Iftari' would also served to all traffic wardens at their duty point.

