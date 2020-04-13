UrduPoint.com
Ramazan-ul-Mubarak: Modalities In Wake Of COVID-19 To Be Finalised With National Consensus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:12 PM

Ramazan-ul-Mubarak: Modalities in wake of COVID-19 to be finalised with national consensus

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday vowed finalising modalities of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak in consultation with religious scholars, provincial governments and interior ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday vowed finalising modalities of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak in consultation with religious scholars, provincial governments and interior ministry.

Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah and religious minister agreed taking effective measures to stop spread of coronavirus in mosques during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, said a press release.

Both the ministers agreed consulting religious scholars of all the sects for devising a final policy regarding Ramazan. They also agreed on maintaining close contact between religious and interior ministries in combating COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a meeting of religious scholars chaired by Maulana Pir Muhammad Aziz ur Rehman Hazarvi, vowed to continue holding of five times prayers regularly in mosques by ensuring precautionary measures including sanitisers, soaps, masks in their respective mosques for safety of the visitors.

The meeting urged the government to include mosques, seminaries staff in their relief package.

An action committee of Ulema (religious scholars) was constituted for maintaining close contact with local district management for resolving their issues in the meeting.

