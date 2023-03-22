Ramazan ul Mubarak promotes qualities of compassion, brotherhood: President Dr Arif Alvi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that the Holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak not only provided moments of spiritual and moral blessings, but also bring a message to the entire Ummah to further promote qualities of compassion, brotherhood and cooperation.

The holy month is a harbinger of transformation for the Muslims at the individual and collective levels and provides a good opportunity to streamline their lives, the president said in a message on the advent of Ramazan ul Mubarak, 1444 Hijrah.

The president observed that objective of fasting was to strengthen the virtue of piety as it help promoted qualities of endurance and determination, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Wednesday.

By adhering to Islamic proclamations and obedience, it provided an opportunity to a Muslim to lead a life full of discipline by following Allah Almighty's commands.

The president said today, Pakistan was passing through difficult economic situation which made it imperative for all of them to take care of the feeble, dependent and needy segments of society.

These segments passed through severe economic situation throughout the year with trials and tribulations, he said, and urged the people to fully support them all the year and especially during the holy month of Ramazan.

With this virtuous act, they could reap the benefits and blessings of Ramazan ul Mubarak, he opined.

The president also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and wished that the holy month might enable them to get its blessings.