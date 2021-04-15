UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramazan Welcomed With Pleasant Weather In Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:51 PM

Ramazan welcomed with pleasant weather in Capital

Federal capital received the first downpour of Ramazan on Thursday, turning the weather pleasant for the inhabitants of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal capital received the first downpour of Ramazan on Thursday, turning the weather pleasant for the inhabitants of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Farrukh Abbas, a resident of G 7 told APP that the rain brought a significant drop in mercury, which triggered a positive impact on overall activities in capital.

The rainfall has provided much deserved relief to the people, who may feel relaxed at least for next couple of days, said Mushtaq Ahmed a F11 resident, I'm happy that Ramazan began with a pleasant note.

Muhammad Shafee a shopkeeper at Aabpara told APP that despite the Ramazan and Covid 19 situation rush was witnessed in the market as the shops were busy during the whole day.

The bikers were also seen on different roads enjoying the pleasant rainy weather.

395\

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Rawalpindi May Market

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Policy Not in Line With Interests of ..

39 seconds ago

DC Swat announces plan to curb illegal profiteerin ..

40 seconds ago

Turkey exports pistachios to 80 countries in Q1

42 seconds ago

PC weather with chances of rain for city

43 seconds ago

AC Hudibia Jamali checks price of items at respect ..

45 seconds ago

Russia's Prigozhin Believes US Hit Him With Sancti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.