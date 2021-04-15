Ramazan welcomed with pleasant weather in Capital

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal capital received the first downpour of Ramazan on Thursday, turning the weather pleasant for the inhabitants of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal capital received the first downpour of Ramazan on Thursday, turning the weather pleasant for the inhabitants of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Farrukh Abbas, a resident of G 7 told APP that the rain brought a significant drop in mercury, which triggered a positive impact on overall activities in capital.

The rainfall has provided much deserved relief to the people, who may feel relaxed at least for next couple of days, said Mushtaq Ahmed a F11 resident, I'm happy that Ramazan began with a pleasant note.

Muhammad Shafee a shopkeeper at Aabpara told APP that despite the Ramazan and Covid 19 situation rush was witnessed in the market as the shops were busy during the whole day.

The bikers were also seen on different roads enjoying the pleasant rainy weather.

395\