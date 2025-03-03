Ramazand complaint desk set up at South Waziristan Lower

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The district administration South Waziristan Lower has set up a complaint desk to facilitate citizens by preventing overcharging and profiteering during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the administration, the initiative has been taken following directives of the provincial government to extend relief to citizens.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Nasir Khan along with MNA Zubair Khan Wazir and Assistant Commissioner Wana, Syed Mehar Ali Shah paid a visit to the Ramazan complaint desk and took stock of arrangements put in place for facilitating citizens.

The officials also reviewed the prices of food items in the market and issued strict instructions to ensure full compliance with the government's approved price list .

They warned shopkeepers against any price hikes or profiteering.

They also underlined the need for ensuring cleanliness on the promises.

The DC said that the desk aimed at providing immediate solutions to the public's issues and complaints regarding food’s prices during the month of Ramazan and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated, he added.

APP/slm