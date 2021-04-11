(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the moon of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak will be held in Peshawar on Tuesday (April 13, 2021), said an official handout issued here Sunday.

Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will chair the meeting.

The meeting will be held in the office of the Administrator Auqaf on Charsadda Road.

In this connection, the general public has been informed to give their witnesses on the cell number of the Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee 0321-9410041 or on the cell phone number 0300 5947909 of the member of the committee Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor and landline numbers of the Office of Administrator Auqaf 091-2042233, 091-2043427 and 091-2043428 respectively.