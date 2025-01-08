Open Menu

Ramesh Arora Appreciates Sufi Festival Organisation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The second day of the Sufi Festival, organised by the Department of Auqaf at Alhamra Arts Council, is in full swing. The event was attended specially by Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora. Secretary of Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari welcomed the minister, who praised his efforts for successful organisation of the festival.

Ramesh Arora appreciated the grand organisation of the festival and said that the Department of Auqaf had taken a commendable step by organising the Sufi Festival. He said that all religions promote love, tolerance, and humanity, and Sufis have served humanity by transcending religious and sectarian divisions. He said the history of Sikhism would be incomplete without mentioning Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) and Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar (RA).

Sufis were champions of brotherhood, equality, and humanity, and they had been torchbearers of interfaith harmony and dialogue.

In his address, Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari said that Sufis promoted religious tolerance through their teachings and fostered a sense of love among people. He mentioned that the aim of this festival was to highlight the teachings of Sufis and convey their messages to the public.

The festival features a range of cultural programs including Sufi Arts & Crafts, Rang Rumi, Sufi singing, Sama, Dhol Dhamal, and other performances, aimed at showcasing various aspects of Sufi culture. Sufi artists are performing Sufi singing, Dhol Dhamal, Sama, and other regional performances in their unique traditional style, which will continue for one more day.

