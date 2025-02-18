Open Menu

Ramesh Arora Extends Best Wishes For Cricket Team

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora expressed his best wishes

for the national cricket team ahead of the opening match of the Champions Trophy.

In his statement, he expressed hope that the team would show an excellent performance in

the tournament, adding that the prayers of the entire Pakistani nation are with them.

He noted that the recently tri-nation series had played a crucial role in the team's

preparations for the Champions Trophy. However, he emphasised that victory and defeat

are part of the game.

The minister stated, "With the advantage of playing on home ground, the entire team will put

in their best efforts to achieve success. Millions of Pakistanis are praying for the team's success

and Pakistan will triumph in the Champions Trophy," he concluded.

