Ramesh Arora inaugurates Christmas fair at St. Patrick Church

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, along with Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, attended the annual Christmas Fair at St. Patrick Church, located in Clarkabad village, District Kasur on Thursday.

Upon the arrival of the provincial minister, a grand reception was held, with the Christian community showering flowers and performing a traditional dance to the beat of drums. The minister formally inaugurated the fair, which included various cultural programs and sports activities.

The spectacular Kabaddi matches were a highlight of the fair, attracting great attention from the attendees and showcasing the traditional enthusiasm for the sport.

In his address, Ramesh Singh Arora said that the Punjab government was committed to welfare and protection of religious minorities. He stated, "Religious festivals like Christmas are not just limited to a single day; they provide an opportunity to spread messages of love, brotherhood, and harmony among us." He further mentioned that the Punjab government has taken several initiatives for the benefit of the minority community, including the distribution of special grants, the minority scholarship program, and the provision of educational opportunities.

He also announced that, for the first time in Punjab's history, minority cards will be issued in January. Minister Arora stressed that the protection of minority rights is the responsibility of every citizen, and we must all work together to strengthen efforts for social harmony.

Bishop of Lahore, Nadeem Kamran, in his address, stated that Christmas is a message of serving humanity and spreading love. He said, "This day encourages us to build better relationships with all our fellow human beings." He also expressed appreciation for the Punjab government's efforts in protecting the rights and welfare of the Christian community and welcomed the ongoing support. Bishop Kamran prayed for happiness and peace for the entire Christian community and prayed that this Christmas brings a message of peace, love, and unity.

The event was attended by a large number of religious leaders from various faiths and members of the Christian community.