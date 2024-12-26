Open Menu

Ramesh Arora Inaugurates Christmas Fair At St. Patrick Church

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 07:23 PM

Ramesh Arora inaugurates Christmas fair at St. Patrick Church

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, along with Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, attended the annual Christmas Fair at St. Patrick Church, located in Clarkabad village, District Kasur on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, along with Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, attended the annual Christmas Fair at St. Patrick Church, located in Clarkabad village, District Kasur on Thursday.

Upon the arrival of the provincial minister, a grand reception was held, with the Christian community showering flowers and performing a traditional dance to the beat of drums. The minister formally inaugurated the fair, which included various cultural programs and sports activities.

The spectacular Kabaddi matches were a highlight of the fair, attracting great attention from the attendees and showcasing the traditional enthusiasm for the sport.

In his address, Ramesh Singh Arora said that the Punjab government was committed to welfare and protection of religious minorities. He stated, "Religious festivals like Christmas are not just limited to a single day; they provide an opportunity to spread messages of love, brotherhood, and harmony among us." He further mentioned that the Punjab government has taken several initiatives for the benefit of the minority community, including the distribution of special grants, the minority scholarship program, and the provision of educational opportunities.

He also announced that, for the first time in Punjab's history, minority cards will be issued in January. Minister Arora stressed that the protection of minority rights is the responsibility of every citizen, and we must all work together to strengthen efforts for social harmony.

Bishop of Lahore, Nadeem Kamran, in his address, stated that Christmas is a message of serving humanity and spreading love. He said, "This day encourages us to build better relationships with all our fellow human beings." He also expressed appreciation for the Punjab government's efforts in protecting the rights and welfare of the Christian community and welcomed the ongoing support. Bishop Kamran prayed for happiness and peace for the entire Christian community and prayed that this Christmas brings a message of peace, love, and unity.

The event was attended by a large number of religious leaders from various faiths and members of the Christian community.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Christmas Kabaddi Kasur Bishop January Church Christian Event All From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch grand operation again ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch grand operation against land mafia

2 minutes ago
 Workshop on "AJK and Pakistan: Intertwined Fate an ..

Workshop on "AJK and Pakistan: Intertwined Fate and Shared Challenges" held

2 minutes ago
 Ramesh Arora inaugurates Christmas fair at St. Pat ..

Ramesh Arora inaugurates Christmas fair at St. Patrick Church

2 minutes ago
 Solar street lights installed in Matiari under RDD ..

Solar street lights installed in Matiari under RDD scheme

2 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari arrives Sukkur on 3-day ..

President Asif Ali Zardari arrives Sukkur on 3-day visit

2 minutes ago
 Asia stocks up as 'Santa Rally' persists

Asia stocks up as 'Santa Rally' persists

5 minutes ago
UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister of National Security

55 minutes ago
 493 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

493 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

59 minutes ago
 ICCI focuses on strengthing   Industry-academia ..

ICCI focuses on strengthing   Industry-academia linkages: Abdul Rehman Siddiqu ..

59 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs. 9.3m from 282 defaulters in 24 ..

LESCO collects Rs. 9.3m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours

59 minutes ago
 LESCO resolves 1,006 complaints last day

LESCO resolves 1,006 complaints last day

59 minutes ago
 Providing facilities to prisoners a top priority: ..

Providing facilities to prisoners a top priority: Humayun Khan

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan