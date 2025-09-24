Ramesh Arora Lauds Christian Community’s Role In Education
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visited the Central Office of the Presbyterian Education board and its institution, Canade academy, here on Wednesday.
Head of the Presbyterian Church Dr Majeed Abel, Executive Director of the Education Board Weda Shaheen Gul, teachers, staff, and students were present.
During the visit, the minister was briefed on the educational services of the institution and the quality of its curriculum. He paid rich tribute to the Christian community for their remarkable services in the field of education and appreciated the initiatives being undertaken for the intellectual and moral development of students.
Ramesh Singh Arora said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with her vision of promoting education, is taking revolutionary steps to improve the standards of institutions across the province. He said the services of the Christian community are commendable, as they are equipping the future builders of Pakistan with the light of knowledge.
He added that the Punjab government firmly believes in providing equal opportunities to all minority communities and will continue to extend full cooperation to educational institutions. He also emphasized the importance of promoting harmony, tolerance, and national unity through the curriculum so that children may progress with a constructive and positive outlook.
On the occasion, Dr. Majeed Abel highlighted that Canade Academy, along with other institutions of the Presbyterian Education Board, is playing a vital role in advancing quality education. He appreciated the initiatives of the Punjab government, particularly under the leadership of the Chief Minister, and termed the cooperation with private and religious institutions a laudable step towards building a strong and modern educational system.
At the conclusion of the event, students presented a series of educational and extracurricular performances, which were warmly appreciated by the Provincial Minister. He described the children as the guarantee of a bright and prosperous future for Pakistan.
