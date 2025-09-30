Open Menu

Ramesh Arora Lauds Patriotic Role Of Minorities In Defence, Nation-building

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that Pakistan’s minority communities are proud and patriotic citizens who have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation in its defence and development.

He was addressing a prestigious ceremony at Forman Christian College Lahore, on Tuesday, organised to honour the sacrifices and services of minorities. The event was attended by distinguished figures from the military, civil society, and academia, including former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (R) Nadeem Raza and General Noel Khokhar.

The minister paid glowing tribute to the unforgettable sacrifices of minority communities, noting that their loyalty and commitment to the country are exemplary. He said minorities enjoy respect, safety, and equal opportunities in Pakistan, contributing not only on the battlefields but also across diverse fields of national progress.

The minister appreciated the leadership of Pakistan Army for the initiative Marka-e-Haq, symbolizing the sacrifices made in defence of the homeland, and praised Chief Minister Punjab’s vision for introducing progressive measures such as the Minority Card and the Internship Program. He said these steps reflect the government’s firm resolve to ensure equality, inclusion, and social justice. “Minorities are an inseparable part of Pakistan’s social fabric. Our Chief Minister has been actively promoting the values of equality, diversity, and inclusion, ensuring dignity and respect for all citizens, regardless of faith or background,” he remarked.

Other speakers also highlighted the historic role of minorities in safeguarding the country’s integrity and strengthening its foundations.

