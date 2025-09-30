Ramesh Arora Lauds Patriotic Role Of Minorities In Defence, Nation-building
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that Pakistan’s minority communities are proud and patriotic citizens who have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation in its defence and development.
He was addressing a prestigious ceremony at Forman Christian College Lahore, on Tuesday, organised to honour the sacrifices and services of minorities. The event was attended by distinguished figures from the military, civil society, and academia, including former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (R) Nadeem Raza and General Noel Khokhar.
The minister paid glowing tribute to the unforgettable sacrifices of minority communities, noting that their loyalty and commitment to the country are exemplary. He said minorities enjoy respect, safety, and equal opportunities in Pakistan, contributing not only on the battlefields but also across diverse fields of national progress.
The minister appreciated the leadership of Pakistan Army for the initiative Marka-e-Haq, symbolizing the sacrifices made in defence of the homeland, and praised Chief Minister Punjab’s vision for introducing progressive measures such as the Minority Card and the Internship Program. He said these steps reflect the government’s firm resolve to ensure equality, inclusion, and social justice. “Minorities are an inseparable part of Pakistan’s social fabric. Our Chief Minister has been actively promoting the values of equality, diversity, and inclusion, ensuring dignity and respect for all citizens, regardless of faith or background,” he remarked.
Other speakers also highlighted the historic role of minorities in safeguarding the country’s integrity and strengthening its foundations.
Recent Stories
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order
Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..
Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights
Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum
Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..
UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students
UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, incl ..
Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting
Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed
'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Girl killed in a road accident in Nowshera6 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister reviews development works at Samli Hospital, Murree6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Uzbekistan ties rooted in brotherhood, mutual trust: PA acting speaker6 minutes ago
-
MDA to implement paperless E-FOAS system6 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora lauds patriotic role of minorities in defence, nation-building6 minutes ago
-
Two KP Minister resigns from cabinet26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi directs strict action against profiteering in flour, roti prices26 minutes ago
-
NCRC launches two landmark reports on children, minority rights in KP26 minutes ago
-
Dr. Umair becomes Pakistan’s sole member of International Emmy Awards Academy26 minutes ago
-
Chairperson PWPA Hina takes notice of acid attack incident in Liaquatpur26 minutes ago
-
DPO suspends four SHOs26 minutes ago
-
Over 1m govt service requests delivered to citizens via 'Maryam Ki Dastak'26 minutes ago