Ramesh Arora Orders Better Arrangements For Sikh Pilgrims
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minorities and Head of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) Ramesh Singh Arora has ordered for making better arrangements for Sikh yatrees’ accommodation, travel, and security while relevant departments have to provide services round-the-clock.
He expressed these views while charging consultative meeting in Dera Sahib after his visit on Friday. He told the members of PSGPC that in a significant gesture of religious harmony, the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims in anticipation of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth guru of Sikhs.
The minister was briefed that pilgrims are scheduled to cross into Pakistan via Wagah border crossing on June 8, marking a poignant moment of cross-border cultural and religious exchange.
The Primary commemorative ceremony is set to take place on June 16 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, a site of deep historical and spiritual significance, where Guru Arjan Dev Ji was martyred in 1606.
The minister directed that a warm reception should be planned at the Wagah border, underscoring the importance of this event in fostering goodwill. This year’s events not only commemorate the profound legacy of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, but also reinforce the cultural and spiritual bonds between the Sikh community and Pakistan, highlighting the nation’s commitment to preserving and respecting its diverse religious heritage. Members of PSGPC and ETPB were also present.
