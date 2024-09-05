Ramesh Arora Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Sept 6
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) On the occasion of Pakistan Defence Day, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, in his statement, said that the unparalleled sacrifices made by our armed forces during the 1965 war rendered the country's defence invincible.
"The day reminds us to honor the sacrifices of the martyrs and pledge to follow in their footsteps for the stability of the nation," he said. He emphasised that Pakistan's religious minorities have always stood side by side in safeguarding the country's sovereignty and defence.
The notable contributions of individuals from minority communities to country's armed forces prove that all nations and communities in Pakistan work together to strengthen the country's defense.
Ramesh Arora further stated that Defence Day serves as a reminder that for the country's progress, prosperity, and peace, we must all work together. Unity and solidarity among all segments of society are our true strength for the defence of the nation.
He prayed on this occasion that Allah may always keep our country safe and stable and elevate the ranks of the martyrs.
