Ramesh Arora Pays Tribute To Pakistan Army On Youm-e-Tashakur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 11:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs,Ramesh Singh Arora paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Army, lauding its unwavering sacrifices and calling it the "guarantor of the nation’s integrity" on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur.

Speaking to media representatives here on Friday, Arora said, “We salute the Pakistan Army for its unmatched sacrifices in safeguarding the country's sovereignty.”

Arora also took the opportunity to strongly condemn the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing what he termed “hate-driven policies.” He expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of violence and discrimination against minorities in India, calling them “deeply regrettable and condemnable.

He said Pakistan, in contrast, has always conveyed a message of love, tolerance and national unity. “Pakistan protects the rights of all its minorities, despite the negative propaganda spread by India,” Arora added.

He further said that the real face of India, which he described as “hostile toward minorities,” had now been exposed before the international community.

Arora's remarks come amid growing global scrutiny of human rights issues in the region, particularly concerning religious and ethnic minorities.

