Ramesh Arora Pays Tribute To Pakistan Army On Youm-e-Tashakur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 11:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs,Ramesh Singh Arora paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Army, lauding its unwavering sacrifices and calling it the "guarantor of the nation’s integrity" on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur.
Speaking to media representatives here on Friday, Arora said, “We salute the Pakistan Army for its unmatched sacrifices in safeguarding the country's sovereignty.”
Arora also took the opportunity to strongly condemn the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing what he termed “hate-driven policies.” He expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of violence and discrimination against minorities in India, calling them “deeply regrettable and condemnable.
”
He said Pakistan, in contrast, has always conveyed a message of love, tolerance and national unity. “Pakistan protects the rights of all its minorities, despite the negative propaganda spread by India,” Arora added.
He further said that the real face of India, which he described as “hostile toward minorities,” had now been exposed before the international community.
Arora's remarks come amid growing global scrutiny of human rights issues in the region, particularly concerning religious and ethnic minorities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramesh Arora pays tribute to Pakistan Army on Youm-e-Tashakur3 minutes ago
-
Five reports laid in Senate3 minutes ago
-
Two cattle thieves nabbed13 minutes ago
-
Man impersonating policeman netted23 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council (European Union) intensifies efforts to highlight Kashmir issue in Europe23 minutes ago
-
Revenue Darbar brings relief to citizens: Officials address public grievances on spot43 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister hoists national flag on Youm e Tashakur43 minutes ago
-
Two arrested in human smuggling and visa fraud53 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets US Acting Ambassador Natalie Baker53 minutes ago
-
President visits family of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed for condolence1 hour ago
-
Govt's hajj package offers maximum comfort at affordable price: DG says2 hours ago
-
Dawn breaks on Youm-e-Tashakur with 21-gun salute in Lahore2 hours ago