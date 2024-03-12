Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect minorities rights

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora thanked the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who entrusted such an important responsibility to protect the rights of minorities under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora thanked the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who entrusted such an important responsibility to protect the rights of minorities under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He assured that the Punjab government will utilise all available resources to protect rights of minorities in the province.

According to details, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora is a seasoned politician who graduated from Punjab University, Lahore. He is a leading businessman and prominent Sikh leader. In his first term from 2013 to 2018, he was the first parliamentarian in the Punjab Assembly to come from the Sikh community after the independence of Pakistan in 1947. He served as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Commerce and Investment from 2014 to 2017 and as the Chairman, Standing Committee on Human Rights and Minority Affairs from 2017 to 2018.

Ramesh Singh played a prominent role in protecting the rights of the Sikh community in Pakistan and getting the "Punjab Sikh Anand Karj Marriage Act 2018" passed. Due to his efforts, Pakistan has become the first country where the Sikh Marriage Registration Act is in force. He served as Member, Evacuation Trust Property board (ETPB), also served as a member of the National Commission for Minorities under the Ministry of National Integration in Punjab from 2011 to 2013 and as the General Secretary of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee from 2009 to 2013. In 2011, he represented Pakistan in a three-week special session of the United States "Equal Rights of Citizens Forums". Ramesh Singh was also awarded the National Human Rights Award by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in 2016.