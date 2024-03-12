Open Menu

Ramesh Arora Thanks PML-N Leadership For Entrusting Responsibility To Protect Minorities Rights

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect minorities rights

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora thanked the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who entrusted such an important responsibility to protect the rights of minorities under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora thanked the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who entrusted such an important responsibility to protect the rights of minorities under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He assured that the Punjab government will utilise all available resources to protect rights of minorities in the province.

According to details, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora is a seasoned politician who graduated from Punjab University, Lahore. He is a leading businessman and prominent Sikh leader. In his first term from 2013 to 2018, he was the first parliamentarian in the Punjab Assembly to come from the Sikh community after the independence of Pakistan in 1947. He served as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Commerce and Investment from 2014 to 2017 and as the Chairman, Standing Committee on Human Rights and Minority Affairs from 2017 to 2018.

Ramesh Singh played a prominent role in protecting the rights of the Sikh community in Pakistan and getting the "Punjab Sikh Anand Karj Marriage Act 2018" passed. Due to his efforts, Pakistan has become the first country where the Sikh Marriage Registration Act is in force. He served as Member, Evacuation Trust Property board (ETPB), also served as a member of the National Commission for Minorities under the Ministry of National Integration in Punjab from 2011 to 2013 and as the General Secretary of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee from 2009 to 2013. In 2011, he represented Pakistan in a three-week special session of the United States "Equal Rights of Citizens Forums". Ramesh Singh was also awarded the National Human Rights Award by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in 2016.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Marriage Independence United States 2017 2016 2018 Commerce Muslim All From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26

ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26

11 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in insti ..

Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept

6 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin t ..

PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow

22 minutes ago
 Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan

Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 IMF mission will arrive in Pakistan tonight

IMF mission will arrive in Pakistan tonight

32 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

45 minutes ago
PSL 9: Gladiators elect to bowl against Sultans

PSL 9: Gladiators elect to bowl against Sultans

55 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS

CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS

1 hour ago
 Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site

Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site

1 hour ago
 Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments conti ..

Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments continues in Lahore

1 hour ago
 US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

1 hour ago
 DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential ..

DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential commodities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan