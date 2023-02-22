Ramesh for devising consortium to cope with economic crisis

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s MNA Ramesh Kumar Wankwani on Wednesday proposed to devise a consortium to cope with the burgeoning economic crisis of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s MNA Ramesh Kumar Wankwani on Wednesday proposed to devise a consortium to cope with the burgeoning economic crisis of the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly on the supplementary finance bill, he said Pakistan could not come on the road to progress until and unless there would be political stability in the country.

He proposed that all political parties should be united at one platform and build a consensus on the 'Charter of Economy' to permanently get rid of financial meltdown and said political stability was a prerequisite for the solution of all issues being confronted by Pakistan these days.

He alleged that the sudden withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan damaged the economic and security situation of the entire region.

He accused the previous government of not meeting the commitments made with Federally Administered Tribal Areas.