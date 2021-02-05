Ramesh for differentiating between Hindu religion, Hindutva ideology

Pakistan Hindu Council Patron-in-chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Friday called for differentiating between the 'real and peaceful teachings' of Hindu religion and 'extremism, stemming from the Hindutva ideology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Hindu Council Patron-in-chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Friday called for differentiating between the 'real and peaceful teachings' of Hindu religion and 'extremism, stemming from the Hindutva ideology.

Ramesh, who is also a Member of National Assembly (MNA), said the 'Hindutva' had nothing to do with the Hindu religion, rather it was a hateful political ideology which was introduced by some extremists, inspired by Hitler, during the British rule in the Subcontinent.

Gandhi was a strong proponent of 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) and today his killers were ruling India, he added in a statement.

The MNA expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people, who had been facing Indian atrocities for long and being denied of their legitimate right to self-determination, enshrined in the relevant resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He called upon the world community to help the Kashmiris in getting their right to self-determination in line with the UNSC resolutions.

Dr Ramesh said the patriotic Hindu community, living across Pakistan, fully believed in inter-faith harmony, and principles of peace and coexistence.