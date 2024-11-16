Ramesh Inspects Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Lauds Arrangements For Guru Nanak's Birthday
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 10:10 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Saturday visited Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad Sheikhupura on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Accompanied by District Police Officer Bilal Zafar Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Mian Nazir Ahmed, and Assistant Commissioner Bilawal Ali, Arora reviewed the arrangements made for Sikh pilgrims.
Expressing satisfaction with the "excellent and foolproof" arrangements, Arora praised the Sheikhupura district administration for ensuring the comfort and security of the pilgrims.
He also highlighted the comprehensive measures taken by the Punjab government, including accommodation, food, and healthcare provisions, to facilitate a smooth and peaceful celebration of Guru Nanak's birthday.
APP/stf/378
