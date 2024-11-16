Open Menu

Ramesh Inspects Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Lauds Arrangements For Guru Nanak's Birthday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Ramesh inspects Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, lauds arrangements for Guru Nanak's Birthday

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Saturday visited Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad Sheikhupura on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Accompanied by District Police Officer Bilal Zafar Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Mian Nazir Ahmed, and Assistant Commissioner Bilawal Ali, Arora reviewed the arrangements made for Sikh pilgrims.

Expressing satisfaction with the "excellent and foolproof" arrangements, Arora praised the Sheikhupura district administration for ensuring the comfort and security of the pilgrims.

He also highlighted the comprehensive measures taken by the Punjab government, including accommodation, food, and healthcare provisions, to facilitate a smooth and peaceful celebration of Guru Nanak's birthday.

APP/stf/378

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Sheikhupura Farooqabad

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

4 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

4 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

4 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

7 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

8 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

8 hours ago
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

8 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

10 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan