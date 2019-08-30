Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective role for Kashmir cause

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), and Chairman Hindu Council, Ramesh Kumar on Thursday asked all the politicians particularly Opposition members to play their effective role for raising plight of Kashmiri people at all important fora.

Talking to a private news channel programe, he said it was the duty of everyone to stand with the cause of Kashmiri people struggling for their rights since long from the Indian clutches.

On Friday, a call was given by Prime Minister Imran Khan, for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri families, he said.

He added that entire nation would show participation on Friday at 12:00 noon, for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir.

To a question, he said all the political leaders representing the past governments in Pakistan, had been responsible for raising the issue of Kashmir in a proper manner.

He said no religion was giving relaxation to any country or person for any human violations anywhere in the world.

Ramesh Kumar urged all the human loving nations to come forward for resolving the Kashmir issue without further delay.

He lauded the role of Pakistan Armed forces for conducting successful Ghauri missile test.