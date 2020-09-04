UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramesh Kumar Holds Sindh Govt Responsible For Destruction In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:36 PM

Ramesh Kumar holds Sindh govt responsible for destruction in Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Friday pinpointed that civic and infrastructural issues in Karachi have become compounded owing to poor performance of Sindh government over last several years

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Friday pinpointed that civic and infrastructural issues in Karachi have become compounded owing to poor performance of Sindh government over last several years.

Talking to a private news channel, he slammed the Sindh government and local administration over their bad governance and incompetency after heavy rains crippled the port city.

He said that the Federal government wants to extend every possible help to Sindh in this hard time, without any discrimination and these efforts of Prime minister Imran Khan are really very serious that had never been made in past 70 years.

He said government was committed to the transformation of Karachi to make it a progressive city with enhanced quality of life having a modern infrastructure network and improved service delivery, which was neglected by Sindh government.

"The federal government stands with flood-affected people of Sindh and will not leave them alone in this difficult times," he added.

He said all departments and administrations should make every possible effort to solve problems of the people, adding, there is dire need to resolve drainage system for better civic condition in the city.

The PM will also announce package plans in Karachi to be taken regarding the cleaning of nullahs, eradication of encroachment, solution of sewerage issues, provision of clean drinking water, he explained.

He regretted that sewerage and other problems of the city were not resolved in the past, adding, Karachi during the past two decades' ruled by corrupt PPP government had turned into dumping site due to poor administration.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Water SITE All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Man kills wife, injures daughters

3 minutes ago

Seafarers Identity Cards being issued to Pakistan ..

12 minutes ago

Car Plows Through Black Lives Matter Protest in Ne ..

12 minutes ago

President Xi’s visit to Pakistan rescheduled due ..

29 minutes ago

PCB announces 208-match 2020-21 domestic schedule

33 minutes ago

Asim Bajwa decides to step down as special aide to ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.