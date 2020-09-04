Ramesh Kumar holds Sindh govt responsible for destruction in Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Friday pinpointed that civic and infrastructural issues in Karachi have become compounded owing to poor performance of Sindh government over last several years

Talking to a private news channel, he slammed the Sindh government and local administration over their bad governance and incompetency after heavy rains crippled the port city.

He said that the Federal government wants to extend every possible help to Sindh in this hard time, without any discrimination and these efforts of Prime minister Imran Khan are really very serious that had never been made in past 70 years.

He said government was committed to the transformation of Karachi to make it a progressive city with enhanced quality of life having a modern infrastructure network and improved service delivery, which was neglected by Sindh government.

"The federal government stands with flood-affected people of Sindh and will not leave them alone in this difficult times," he added.

He said all departments and administrations should make every possible effort to solve problems of the people, adding, there is dire need to resolve drainage system for better civic condition in the city.

The PM will also announce package plans in Karachi to be taken regarding the cleaning of nullahs, eradication of encroachment, solution of sewerage issues, provision of clean drinking water, he explained.

He regretted that sewerage and other problems of the city were not resolved in the past, adding, Karachi during the past two decades' ruled by corrupt PPP government had turned into dumping site due to poor administration.